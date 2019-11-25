Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they say robbed a woman Tuesday while she loaded groceries into her car in south Fort Worth.

The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 8000 block of Crowley Road, Fort Worth police said.

Police said the man approached the woman as she loaded groceries into her car and demanded her car keys. When the woman told him, "no," he struck her on the head with a handgun and took money from her purse, police said.

Police said a bystander attempted to stop the man, but the man told the witness, "I got a gun," and the bystander stood down.

Family Says Vaping Killed Their 28-Year-Old Son

An Orlando family is grieving the loss of their 28-year-old son, who died last week. They said he died as a result of vaping. Kyle Boyd's mother, Kimberly, said he was fine last Monday after he came home from hanging out with a group of friends. She said the next morning she could not wake him up. (Published Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019)

The man then left the scene on foot, police said.

Police asked anyone who recognized the man in the photo to call 817-392-4382.