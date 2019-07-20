Police Seek Information On Bank Robber Wearing Eye Patch

A man wearing an eye patch is being sought by police after he robbed a bank in Dallas.

Police are searching for a bank robber who was captured demanding money from a teller on surveillance video.

According to investigators, the suspect entered the 1st Convenience Bank at 15220 Montfort Drive at 2:09 p.m. Friday and passed a note to a teller that demanded money.

He then walks away.

Photo credit: Dallas Police Department

The suspect seen in the video is described as being a white male between the ages of 40-50 years old, is between 5-feet-9-inches to 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighs between 180-200 pounds and was wearing an eye patch over his left eye.

He was wearing a blue button down shirt, blue jean pants, a white ball cap, and sported a close cut beard.

The suspect fled in a black Cadillac Escalade.

If you have any information on this incident or may know who this suspect is, contact Detective M. Mulvihill at 214-329-2589.