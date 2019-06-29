Dallas Police are trying to track down the men they believe to be connected to a fatal shooting shooting of a man just minutes after striking up a conversation with him in convenience store. (Published Friday, June 28, 2019)

Dallas police are asking for help locating a man they say shot and killed a 28-year-old in Deep Ellum last week.

Police said Saturday they were looking for 17-year-old Kelsey Young in connection to the murder of Adan Lozano outside a Dallas convenience store in the 2600 block of Main Street around 2:45 a.m. on June 22.

Young stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 171 pounds, police said.

Dallas police said a second person was struck by a stray bullet, and was treated at an area hospital for injuries that were not considered to be life threatening.

Teen Catches Toddler Falling From a Window in Dramatic Video

A 17-year-old Algerian immigrant was working on the street below when he looked up and managed to catch a 2-year-old who fell from her window in Turkey. Feuzi Zabaat caught little Doha Muhammed, saving the little girl from incurring any serious injuries. (Published Thursday, June 27, 2019)

The moments before and after the incident were captured on surveillance cameras inside and outside the store.

Police asked that anyone with information about the shooting contact police Det. Tonya McDaniel at tonya.mcdaniel@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or an indictment in the case. Crime Stoppers' phone number is 214-373-TIPS.