Dallas police are asking for help locating a man they say shot and killed a 28-year-old in Deep Ellum last week.
Police said Saturday they were looking for 17-year-old Kelsey Young in connection to the murder of Adan Lozano outside a Dallas convenience store in the 2600 block of Main Street around 2:45 a.m. on June 22.
Young stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 171 pounds, police said.
Dallas police said a second person was struck by a stray bullet, and was treated at an area hospital for injuries that were not considered to be life threatening.
The moments before and after the incident were captured on surveillance cameras inside and outside the store.
Police asked that anyone with information about the shooting contact police Det. Tonya McDaniel at tonya.mcdaniel@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or an indictment in the case. Crime Stoppers' phone number is 214-373-TIPS.