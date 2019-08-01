Police Seek 3 Attempted Robbers Fought Off by Store Clerk - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Seek 3 Attempted Robbers Fought Off by Store Clerk

The clerk fought off the men attempting to rob the store, police say

Published 2 hours ago

    Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office
    Police are looking for three men who attempted to rob a southern Tarrant County convenience store on July 30, 2019.

    Police are looking for three men who attempted to rob a southern Tarrant County convenience store Tuesday.

    The attempted robbers entered the store and demanded money. The store clerk fought the men off and they left the store, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

    An accurate description of the men was not available, but police released still images from surveillance video showing the men with obscured faces wearing hoodies.

    Anyone who can help identify the attempted robbers is encouraged to call Detective Harwell at 817-884-3522.

