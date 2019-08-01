Police Seek 3 Attempted Robbers Fought Off by Store Clerk

Police are looking for three men who attempted to rob a southern Tarrant County convenience store on July 30, 2019.

The attempted robbers entered the store and demanded money. The store clerk fought the men off and they left the store, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

An accurate description of the men was not available, but police released still images from surveillance video showing the men with obscured faces wearing hoodies.

Anyone who can help identify the attempted robbers is encouraged to call Detective Harwell at 817-884-3522.