Police Seek 2 Women They Say Stole Purse in Parking Lot

Police are asking for the public's help to locate two women they say used a taser or a stun gun on a woman and stole her purse in Burleson Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Ross in the 1100 block of N. Burleson Boulevard, Burleson police said.

Police said the woman whose purse was stolen was exiting her car when two women approached her. One of the women shocked the victim and took her purse, before both fled in a white SUV, according to Burleson police.

Police said they have increased control in the area and urged shoppers to be aware of their surroundings during the holiday shopping season.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Det. Sgt. T. Mabry at 817-426-9883 or tmabry@burlesontx.com.