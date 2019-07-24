Police Searching for Person of Interest in Dallas Shooting

Dallas police released a surveillance image of a man who is a person of interest in the June 23, 2019 shooting.

Dallas police are asking for the public's help in locating a person of interest connected to a fatal shooting of a 54-year-old man in June.

The victim, identified as Ramiro Hernandez Marquez, was found about 10:30 p.m. on June 23 fatally shot in front of his home in the 1100 block of E. Hobson Avenue. He was hospitalized and died of his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective John Valdez at 214-671-3623 or email at john.valdez@dallascityhall.com. The case number is 123377-2019.