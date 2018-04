Family, friends and police are searching for a teenager who's been missing since March 29.



Cooper Wills Gudgel is a high functioning autistic 16-year-old who was last seen at his home in Greenville.



Police say he left a note stating he was going to Dallas.



He is a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what he was wearing.



If you see Cooper or have any information, please contact the Greenville Police Department at 903-457-2900.