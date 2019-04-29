The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager.

Delencia Ryles, 15, was last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday on foot in the 8800 block of Park Lane.

Ryles, who is a Critical Missing Person, may be a danger to herself or others, police say.

Ryles is a black female, 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray pants and braids.

Anyone with any information should contact DPD at 911 or 214-671-4268.