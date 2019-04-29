Police Searching for Missing Dallas Teen, May Be a Danger to Herself or Others - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Police Searching for Missing Dallas Teen, May Be a Danger to Herself or Others

By Taylor Boser

Published 49 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police Searching for Missing Dallas Teen, May Be a Danger to Herself or Others

    The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager.

    Delencia Ryles, 15, was last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday on foot in the 8800 block of Park Lane.

    Ryles, who is a Critical Missing Person, may be a danger to herself or others, police say.

    Ryles is a black female, 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray pants and braids.

    1 Dead Following Synagogue Shooting Near San Diego

    [NATL] 1 Dead Following Synagogue Shooting Near San Diego

    Police have detained a suspect after a shooting at a synagogue in Poway, California, left one person dead.

    (Published Saturday, April 27, 2019)

    Anyone with any information should contact DPD at 911 or 214-671-4268.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices