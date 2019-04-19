Prisma Denisse Peralta Reyes, 26, was reported missing after she failed to pick up her child from a babysitter Wednesday night. She was last seen on surveillance video in Dallas. (Published 59 minutes ago)

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Mesquite mother, last seen in Dallas Wednesday.

Prisma Denisse Peralta Reyes was reported missing at about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after she failed to pick up her child from the babysitter.

According to Mesquite police, Reyes normally picks up her child at about 7:30 p.m. after leaving work.

The moments leading up to her disappearance are still unclear, but she was captured on surveillance video at a Dallas apartment complex talking on the phone.

Police said the 26-year-old's 2017 Jeep Wrangler was discovered abandoned near that apartment complex in the 3500 block of Roseland Avenue in Dallas Thursday morning.

"Right now we're following up on every lead possible. We don't have a person of interest, per say, but we're trying to retrace her steps, doing everything you'd do in a typical investigation at this time," said Lt. Stephen Biggs.

Reyes is approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red Polo shirt and blue jeans, according to the video obtained by police.

Anyone with information on Reyes' location is asked to call the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.