Deputies are looking for a man they say damaged several American flags at the Denton County Court House on the Square the day before Sept. 11.

Officials say the man is 29-year-old Matthew Emerson Reynolds. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

He is described as a white man with blonde hair.

He was last seen riding a dark colored bicycle with white wall tires on northbound Elm Street in Denton.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-388-8477 or Investigator Reynolds at 940-349-1661.