Deputies Searching for Man Who Damaged Several American Flags Outside Denton Co. Courthouse - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Deputies Searching for Man Who Damaged Several American Flags Outside Denton Co. Courthouse

The crime happened the day before Sept. 11

By Holley Ford

Published 2 hours ago

    Denton Co. Sheriff's Office

    Deputies are looking for a man they say damaged several American flags at the Denton County Court House on the Square the day before Sept. 11.

    Officials say the man is 29-year-old Matthew Emerson Reynolds. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

    He is described as a white man with blonde hair.

    He was last seen riding a dark colored bicycle with white wall tires on northbound Elm Street in Denton.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-388-8477 or Investigator Reynolds at 940-349-1661.

      

