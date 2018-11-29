Police Searching for Inmate Who Escaped From Parkland Hospital

Dallas County Sheriff Deputies as well as Dallas Police Officers are currently searching for an inmate who got away from a Detention Service Officer while being treated at Parkland Hospital, Thursday, November 29, 2018.

Dallas County Sheriff Deputies as well as Dallas Police Officers are currently searching for an inmate who got away from a Detention Service Officer while being treated at Parkland Hospital.

Investigators said Alfredo Castro Jr. escaped at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Castro was last seen walking down Harry Hines Boulevard wearing a white t-shirt and black shorts.

Castro was arrested by Sheriff Deputies on Thursday on an outstanding warrant for theft of property under $2,000 with two or more previous convictions.

Due to medical issues, Castro was transported to Parkland Hospital and was remotely booked into jail from the hospital.

Hang Gliding Mishap Ends With Broken Wrist, Terrifying Video

Chris Gursky said he suffered a broken wrist that required surgery, but was able to walk away with his life. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018)

The Dallas County Sheriff's Department sais Castro's previous history does not include any violent offenses in Dallas County.

Investigators said if anyone sees or knows where Castro may be, to call the Sheriff's Department at 214-749-8641.