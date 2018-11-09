Police Searching for Inmate Who Escaped From Dallas County Jail

Police are currently looking for an inmate who escaped from the Dallas County Jail on Friday night.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Department say the inmate jumped over a back door at 7:15 Friday night.

Dallas County Sheriff Deputies along with Officers from the Dallas Police Department are currently searching the nearby area.

The Sheriff's Department says the south tower of the jail is currently on lock-down and workers are doing an inmate count at this time.

So far, no other information about the escaped inmate has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back and refresh this page for any new updates.