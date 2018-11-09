Police Searching for Inmate Who Escaped From Dallas County Jail - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Police Searching for Inmate Who Escaped From Dallas County Jail

Published 36 minutes ago | Updated 34 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police Searching for Inmate Who Escaped From Dallas County Jail
    NBC 5 News

    Police are currently looking for an inmate who escaped from the Dallas County Jail on Friday night.

    The Dallas County Sheriff's Department say the inmate jumped over a back door at 7:15 Friday night.

    Dallas County Sheriff Deputies along with Officers from the Dallas Police Department are currently searching the nearby area. 

    The Sheriff's Department says the south tower of the jail is currently on lock-down and workers are doing an inmate count at this time.

    In Photos: Camp Fire Tears Through Northern Calif.

    [NATL-BAY]Photos: 70,000-Acre Butte County Wildfire Claims 5 Lives
    Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

    So far, no other information about the escaped inmate has been released.

    This is a developing story. Check back and refresh this page for any new updates.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices