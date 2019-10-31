Police Searching for Gunman Who Opened Fire Across Garland

Police in Garland want to track down the person who opened fire at random on the city's streets Wednesday night.

In a news release, the Garland Police Department said multiple people reported seeing a vehicle driving around the central part of the city shooting a gun. There were no reports of injuries or damage.

The shootings occurred between 9-9:30 p.m. The release did not provide specific streets on which the gunfire was reported.

Anyone with information, photos or videos of the shooter is asked to call the Garland PD non-emergency phone number at 972-485-4840 or reach the department on its social media.

