Police Searching for Gunman Who Opened Fire Across Garland - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Searching for Gunman Who Opened Fire Across Garland

Published 11 minutes ago

    Police in Garland want to track down the person who opened fire at random on the city's streets Wednesday night.

    In a news release, the Garland Police Department said multiple people reported seeing a vehicle driving around the central part of the city shooting a gun. There were no reports of injuries or damage.

    The shootings occurred between 9-9:30 p.m. The release did not provide specific streets on which the gunfire was reported.

    Anyone with information, photos or videos of the shooter is asked to call the Garland PD non-emergency phone number at 972-485-4840 or reach the department on its social media.

