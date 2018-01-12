Police in McKinney are looking for the person responsible for running over three construction workers Friday morning.



The three victims were working on a sidewalk on Stacy Road, between Alma and Ridge roads, when an SUV veered off the road and struck them.



One victim was transported to Medical City McKinney, then transferred to Plano Medical Center in critical condition. The other two workers suffered minor injuries.



Police need the public's help to locate the driver of the SUV.



The vehicle is a 2013 to 2016, deep crystal blue Mazda CX-5, similar to the one pictured above.

The passenger side mirror will be missing from the vehicle because it was left at the scene of the crash. Police did not release a description of the driver.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Watson at 972-547-2729.