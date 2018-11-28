Police Search for Suspects Tied to 15 Robberies Across DFW

What to Know Irving Police released surveillance video that showed two suspects robbing a convenience store at gunpoint.

Police said the suspects are connected to 15 robberies across Dallas-Fort Worth.

If you have any information, contact Irving Police.

Irving Police are hoping clear surveillance video will help track down suspects they say are responsible for several armed robberies across North Texas.

Detectives released video Wednesday that showed two suspects go into a convenience store. One grabs cash from the register as the other points a gun at the employee.

Irving police spokesman James McLellan said the suspects are linked to 15 offenses so far in Garland, Duncanville, Irving, Mesquite, Euless and Fort Worth.

The robberies occurred from Nov. 3-17.

