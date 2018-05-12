Police Searching For Man Who Robbed Woman Near Katy Trail

Dallas police are searching for the man who robbed a woman near the Katy Trail early Saturday morning.

Police said they were called to the 3300 block of Fairmount Street at about 2 a.m. Saturday. A woman said she was walking to her car when a man approached her from behind and tried to rob her. Officers said the woman refused and yelled for help.

The suspect pushed the woman against her car and took items she was carrying. He also pushed down a witness that was coming to help the woman, according to police.

The suspect is described as a an 18-24 year old man who is possibly either Asian or Latin, about five-foot seven inches tall and a thin build. The man was reportedly wearing a black hoodie or beanie.

The victim had a minor injury but refused medical treatment.