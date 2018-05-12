Police Searching For Man Who Robbed Woman Near Katy Trail - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Police Searching For Man Who Robbed Woman Near Katy Trail

By Cody Lillich

Published 27 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police Searching For Man Who Robbed Woman Near Katy Trail

    Dallas police are searching for the man who robbed a woman near the Katy Trail early Saturday morning.

    Police said they were called to the 3300 block of Fairmount Street at about 2 a.m. Saturday. A woman said she was walking to her car when a man approached her from behind and tried to rob her. Officers said the woman refused and yelled for help. 

    The suspect pushed the woman against her car and took items she was carrying. He also pushed down a witness that was coming to help the woman, according to police.

    The suspect is described as a an 18-24 year old man who is possibly either Asian or Latin, about five-foot seven inches tall and a thin build. The man was reportedly wearing a black hoodie or beanie.

    Three New York Moms Welcome Triplets at the Same Hospital

    [NATL] Three New York Moms Welcome Triplets at the Same Hospital

    Triple the surprise, then triple that surprise. Three moms in New York welcomed triplets at the same hospital, all within weeks of each other.

     

    (Published Friday, May 11, 2018)

    The victim had a minor injury but refused medical treatment.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices