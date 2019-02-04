Police Searching For Driver Who Hit, Killed 3-Year-Old - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Searching For Driver Who Hit, Killed 3-Year-Old

Dallas Police have identified 24-year-old Ramon Garcia-Ruiz as a person of interest

By Jack Highberger

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    NBC 5 News
    What to Know

    • 3-year-old Jorge Neri killed.

    • Police looking for 24-year-old Ramon Garcia-Ruiz as a person of interest.

    • Truck involved had TX plates LCM-2124.

    Dallas Police are searching for a driver they say hit and killed a three-year-old boy Sunday afternoon before driving off.

    Jorge Neri was with family at the Chicken-N-Rice in the 2900 block of West Northwest Highway in Dallas when the accident happened.

    "When I got to Chicken-N-Rice, all I could see was my baby laying on the floor," Mother Yvette Ajuayo said.

    Dallas Police have identified 24-year-old Ramon Garcia-Ruiz as a person of interest and believe he was driving the pickup that hit and killed Neri.

    24-year-old Ramon Garcia-Ruiz has been names as a person of interest after the driver of a black Chevy Silverado hit and killed a three-year-old boy Sunday afternoon before driving off.
    Photo credit: Dallas Police Department

    "My baby could be alive if that man had stopped, to render my baby aid, he could have probably lived," Ajuayo said.

    The truck is described as a black Chevrolet Silverado LTZ with TX license plate LCM-2124. The truck was seen leaving the parking lot and heading northbound on Webb Chapel Extension Road towards Interstate 35-E. 

    Police say if you have any information about the person of interest to call Detective C. Clark at (214) 671-0011, or by cell at (214) 724-8769, or by email at casey.clark@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us in reference to case #022512-2019.  

