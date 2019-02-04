Police Searching For Driver Who Hit, Killed 3-Year-Old

What to Know
3-year-old Jorge Neri killed.
Police looking for 24-year-old Ramon Garcia-Ruiz as a person of interest.
Truck involved had TX plates LCM-2124.
Dallas Police are searching for a driver they say hit and killed a three-year-old boy Sunday afternoon before driving off.
Jorge Neri was with family at the Chicken-N-Rice in the 2900 block of West Northwest Highway in Dallas when the accident happened.
"When I got to Chicken-N-Rice, all I could see was my baby laying on the floor," Mother Yvette Ajuayo said.
Dallas Police have identified 24-year-old Ramon Garcia-Ruiz as a person of interest and believe he was driving the pickup that hit and killed Neri.
"My baby could be alive if that man had stopped, to render my baby aid, he could have probably lived," Ajuayo said.
The truck is described as a black Chevrolet Silverado LTZ with TX license plate LCM-2124. The truck was seen leaving the parking lot and heading northbound on Webb Chapel Extension Road towards Interstate 35-E.
Police say if you have any information about the person of interest to call Detective C. Clark at (214) 671-0011, or by cell at (214) 724-8769, or by email at casey.clark@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us in reference to case #022512-2019.