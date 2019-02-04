Police Searching For Driver Who Hit, Killed 3-Year-Old

Dallas Police are searching for a driver they say hit and killed three-year-old Jorge Neri Sunday afternoon before driving off, Monday, February 4, 2019.

Dallas Police are searching for a driver they say hit and killed a three-year-old boy Sunday afternoon before driving off.

Jorge Neri was with family at the Chicken-N-Rice in the 2900 block of West Northwest Highway in Dallas when the accident happened.

"When I got to Chicken-N-Rice, all I could see was my baby laying on the floor," Mother Yvette Ajuayo said.

Dallas Police have identified 24-year-old Ramon Garcia-Ruiz as a person of interest and believe he was driving the pickup that hit and killed Neri.

Photo credit: Dallas Police Department

"My baby could be alive if that man had stopped, to render my baby aid, he could have probably lived," Ajuayo said.

The truck is described as a black Chevrolet Silverado LTZ with TX license plate LCM-2124. The truck was seen leaving the parking lot and heading northbound on Webb Chapel Extension Road towards Interstate 35-E.

Police say if you have any information about the person of interest to call Detective C. Clark at (214) 671-0011, or by cell at (214) 724-8769, or by email at casey.clark@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us in reference to case #022512-2019.