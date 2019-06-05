Police Search for Vehicle That Struck, Killed Pedestrian

Police are asking for the public's help to find the driver of an SUV that struck and killed a pedestrian in Northwest Dallas Friday night.

A man was walking in the street on the southbound side of Dennis Road, just south of Sundial Drive, when a white Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban struck him around 9:22 p.m. Friday, Dallas police said.

Police said the driver of the car slowed down, but did not stop.

The man who was hit be the vehicle was taken to Parkland Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Police asked that anyone with information on the incident contact Det. Casey Clark at 214-671-0011.