Lancaster police are investigating the death of a DART bus driver who was shot Tuesday morning.

At 10:06 a.m. on October 23, Lancaster police responded to a shooting on the 1300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found Larry Hearn, 60, laying in front of his home suffering from a gunshot wound.

Witnesses in the neighborhood told police that they heard a single gunshot.

Hearn was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Detectives have secured and initiated search warrants on the victim’s residence, vehicle and cell phone to gather additional evidence.

"All of us at DART are saddened by this news. We are making grief counseling services available to his colleagues. We extend our sympathy to his family," said Morgan Lyons, Vice President of External Relations at DART.

Detectives are asking for the public's help with this investigation and are asking anyone who may have information pertaining to this case to call Lancaster police at 972-218-2711.