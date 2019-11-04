Police are searching for two suspected robbers who took narcotics from a pharmacy in Alvarado Friday morning, police said.

The two armed subjects entered the Alvarado Pharmacy about 10:30 a.m. at 208 N. Pkwy Dr., police said.

Once inside, they threatened staff with the weapon and ordered them to hand over controlled substances, police said.

They drove away in a dark colored vehicle believed to be a Nissan Altima, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Alvarado police at 817-790-0910 or the dispatch center at 817-556-6060.