Police Search for Suspected Robbers Who Allegedly Took Narcotics From Alvarado Pharmacy - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Published 4 minutes ago

    NBC 5 News

    Police are searching for two suspected robbers who took narcotics from a pharmacy in Alvarado Friday morning, police said.

    The two armed subjects entered the Alvarado Pharmacy about 10:30 a.m. at 208 N. Pkwy Dr., police said.

    Once inside, they threatened staff with the weapon and ordered them to hand over controlled substances, police said.

    They drove away in a dark colored vehicle believed to be a Nissan Altima, police said.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Alvarado police at 817-790-0910 or the dispatch center at 817-556-6060.

