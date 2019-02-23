Police Search for Suspect After Fight Escalates into Gunfire

Police are searching for a gunman after an argument escalated into gunfire Saturday.

Dallas officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Rosemeade Parkway for a victim who was shot multiple times.

According to police, the victim and the gunman had gotten into a physical altercation for an unknown reason. The victim was asked to leave, after which he walked to a nearby restaurant.

Soon after that, the gunman confronted the victim again outside of the restaurant, shot him multiple times and then fled the scene.

Police continue to search for the suspect and this investigation is ongoing at this time.