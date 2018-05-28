Police Search for Missing Teen Who Went Under While Swimming

Authorities are searching for a missing teen who went under water while swimming in Melissa Sunday night.

An 18-year-old male from Bonham went missing about 6 p.m. in an area of water near Farm to Market 2933, off Highway 121, Melissa police said.

He was among a group who were swimming at the site. They were trying to swim across when the 18-year-old got tired and went under, police said. The other swimmers tried to help him, but couldn't, police said.

Melissa Fire Department doesn't have a boat so dive teams from Wylie, Lewisville and Collin County were called in to assist.

No other information was available.