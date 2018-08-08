Police Search for Missing Boy, 8, in South Fort Worth - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Search for Missing Boy, 8, in South Fort Worth

Published 2 hours ago

    Fort Worth police launched a search for an 8-year-old boy reported missing Tuesday, authorities said.

    Dieudonne Babutu was last seen in the 4500 block of Campus Drive, on the city's south side. The child had been wearing a black and red t-shirt with brown shorts, police said.

    Babutu is 4'4", 75 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

    Officers were seen going door-to-door around the boy's neighborhood.

    Anyone with information that can help locate Babutu is asked to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.

