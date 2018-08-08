Police Search for Missing Boy, 8, in South Fort Worth

Dieudonne Babutu was last seen in the 4500 block of Campus Drive, on the city's south side.

Fort Worth police launched a search for an 8-year-old boy reported missing Tuesday, authorities said.

Dieudonne Babutu was last seen in the 4500 block of Campus Drive, on the city's south side. The child had been wearing a black and red t-shirt with brown shorts, police said.

Babutu is 4'4", 75 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Officers were seen going door-to-door around the boy's neighborhood.



Anyone with information that can help locate Babutu is asked to call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4222.

