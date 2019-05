Grapevine police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 66-year-old woman who was last seen Friday.

Joyce Payne left her home that morning in a 2003 silver Chevy Trailblazer with Texas license plate DV1 5449, police said. She left her purse, phone and medications, police said.

She is described as a white woman with short blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5-foot-4 and 100 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Grapevine police at 817-410-8127.