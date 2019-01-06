Frisco Police are searching for this man who allegedly initiated an inappropriate encounter with a juvenile male inside of a movie theater bathroom.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who tried to have an inappropriate encounter with a juvenile male.

According to Frisco police, on Monday, November 19, at around noon, an adult male allegedly tried to initiate an inappropriate encounter with an underage male in a restroom at the AMC Movie Theater located inside of the Stonebriar Mall on 2601 Preston Road.

The man in the picture is a person of interest and police are asking for the public’s help identifying him.

If anyone has information that could help lead police to this person of interest, call Detective Wade Hornsby with the Frisco Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 972-292-6209. You can also remain anonymous and send a tip via text message by texting 847411. You can also download the Frisco PD app and submit a tip.

