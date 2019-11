Police released this photo Saturday of a man accused of exposing himself to a women who worked at a business in Haltom City.

Police are seeking information about a man they say reportedly exposed himself to a female employee at a business in Haltom City.

The incident happened Monday around 12:40 p.m. at a business in the 4600 block of Denton Highway, police said.

Police said they did not have an approximate height or weight of the man.

Anyone with information about the man in the photo is asked to contact Det. Trevino at 817-222-7035 or jtrevino@haltomcitytx.com.