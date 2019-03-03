Police Search for Gunman After Man Shot in Chest - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Search for Gunman After Man Shot in Chest

Police did not say if the second victim was injured

By Catherine Park

Published 2 hours ago

    Officers are searching for a suspect after a victim was shot Sunday morning.

    According to Dallas police, officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Samuel Boulevard for a shooting.

    When they arrived, they found no suspects but determined that two of the victims had fled that scene and went to the 9700 block of Whitehurst Drive to call 911.

    When officers met with the victims, they found one of them had been shot in the chest and immediately transported them to an area hospital.

    Their condition is unknown at this time. Police did not say whether or not the second victim sustained any injuries.

    Police are still searching for the gunman and this investigation is ongoing.

