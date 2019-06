Fort Worth police are searching for a gunman after a man was robbed and shot overnight.

According to investigators, at 12:08 a.m., officers were dispatched to 3500 Hemphill St. for a shooting call. When they arrived, they found a male victim who was robbed of his money and shot in his stomach.

He was transported to a local hospital with no life-threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for the gunman.

