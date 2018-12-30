Police Search for Family of Man Hit By Car in Rowlett

Police are asking for the public’s help after a man was hit by a car on Wednesday in Rowlett.

At 11:47 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of Lakeview Parkway for a pedestrian hit by a car.

When they arrived they met with the driver who stayed at the scene and the pedestrian who was hit, identified as Berdardino Garcia, 34.

Garcia was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

A Look Back: See the Top Moments of 2018

As 2018 wraps up to make way for the new year, see some of the moments that defined the news cycle and dominated headlines for the past twelve months. (Published Friday, Dec. 28, 2018)

Police need help locating Garcia’s family and are asking for the public’s help. If you or anyone has information about his family's whereabouts, contact Rowlett Police at 972-412-6200.