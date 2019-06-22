Police Search for Family Member Who Stabbed Victim Multiple Times - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Search for Family Member Who Stabbed Victim Multiple Times

By Catherine Park

Published 6 minutes ago

    Fort Worth police are searching for a suspect after a stabbing early Saturday morning.

    According to investigators, officers responded to the 2500 block of NW 2nd Street at about 3:20 a.m. They found a victim suffering from multiple stab wounds to their left side and upper back.

    Police believe that the person responsible was a family member of the victim.

    The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be released to their mother.

    Police are still searching for the suspect and this investigation is ongoing.

