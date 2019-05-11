Police are searching for a suspect after a fatal hit and run on Monday.

According to police, at 8:44 p.m. May 6, a black male in his 70s was walking across the street on the 8500 block of Park Lane when he was struck by a vehicle.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene after hitting the victim.

The only vehicle description that police were able to get were from witnesses describing a white sedan. Detectives were able to review surveillance footage from the night of the accident and determined that the vehicle of interest is a white four door Dodge Charger with black rims.

Police are asking for the public’s help with finding the person responsible.

If you or anyone has information that can help investigators in this case, call Crime Stoppers at 214-671-0014 or email Detective Kyle Land at kyle.land@dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.