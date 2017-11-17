Dallas Man, 72, Missing Since Monday: Police

The Dallas Police Department is looking for a critical missing person last seen on Monday afternoon.



Police said David Reed, 72, is black with grey hair and brown eyes, weighing approximately 180 pounds and standing about 5 foot 11 inches tall.

Reed was last seen at about 3 p.m. on the 3800 block of Treeline Drive in a 2011 Kia Sorrento SUV with Texas license plate CML 4617. Police said there may be a handicapped placard hanging from the rear-view mirror.



At the time of his disappearance, Reed was wearing black pants, an orange T-shirt, a purple plaid jacket, house shoes and glasses.

No further information about the man or his condition has been disclosed.



If you have any information, contact 911 or the Dallas Police Department.