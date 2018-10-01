Police Search for Burglar Who Took Nude Photos, Left Note

Rowlett Police are searching for a burglar who broke into a woman's home, masturbated in her bedroom and left photos of his genitals behind. (Published 22 minutes ago)

Rowlett Police are searching for a burglar who broke into a woman’s home, masturbated in her bedroom and left photos of his genitals behind.

Police say the man got in through a window of a home on Eton Drive last Wednesday. The victim says she left for work around 7 a.m. and returned at 6 p.m. to find her bedroom ransacked.

“She doesn’t know if someone is stalking her. She's upset she can’t go back to her house. Her world is upside down by this incident right now,” said Jade, a friend of the victim who does not want her full name published.

Jade says the victim found another place to stay and is taking every precaution to stay safe.

“Who knows when she'll be able to walk around and feel normal again and not worry that someone's watching her,” said Jade.

Police say the man used a Polaroid camera that belonged to the victim and left a used condom at the scene. He also left handwritten messages with graphic language about coming back to the home.

“He indicated in his notes that he was infatuated with her and that he had been following her and watching her,” said Detective Cruz Hernandez.

The man also took personal belongings from the bedroom. Detective Hernandez says police aren’t disclosing what was stolen but say the items were not electronics or typical valuables taken in a burglary.

Police say they don't believe the woman knew the burglar. Police have not found prior evidence of stalking or threats against the woman.

Police are checking if fingerprints at the scene hit on a match. They've also gathered DNA left behind.

“The guy is sick. Yeah, that’s bad,” said neighbor Joe Melton. “Somebody left something like that, you don’t know if they’re going to come back or not.”

The victim lived in the house with a female family friend. Only one of the women’s bedrooms was ransacked. Police say the burglar didn’t appear to take anything from other rooms in the house.

Police are asking neighbors to check their surveillance systems for video of any unusual activity last Wednesday between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. near Eton Drive.

Anyone with information about the burglar is asked to call Rowlett Police.