Dallas police are investigating a homicide after a body was found inside of a home Friday afternoon.

According to investigators, at 12:51 p.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Locust Ave. regarding a possible body inside of a residence.

When they arrived, they found 53-year-old Lonnie Leyuas dead inside of the home due to “homicidal violence”.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to call Detective Gilmore at 214-671-3068 or email him at David.gilmore@dallascityhall.com.

Teen Catches Toddler Falling From a Window in Dramatic Video

A 17-year-old Algerian immigrant was working on the street below when he looked up and managed to catch a 2-year-old who fell from her window in Turkey. Feuzi Zabaat caught little Doha Muhammed, saving the little girl from incurring any serious injuries. (Published Thursday, June 27, 2019)

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment for this case. You can call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477).