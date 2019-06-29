Dallas police are investigating a homicide after a body was found inside of a home Friday afternoon.
According to investigators, at 12:51 p.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of Locust Ave. regarding a possible body inside of a residence.
When they arrived, they found 53-year-old Lonnie Leyuas dead inside of the home due to “homicidal violence”.
If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to call Detective Gilmore at 214-671-3068 or email him at David.gilmore@dallascityhall.com.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment for this case. You can call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477).