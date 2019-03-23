LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 24: Graves and tombstones in the Bunhill Fields cemetery, which has been awarded Grade 1 listed status on February 24, 2011 in Islington, London, England. The cemetery, located close to the heart of the City of London is notable for containing the graves of many noncomformists and other notable people. (Photo by Matthew Lloyd/Getty Images)

Police need help identifying an alleged burglary suspect seen in the North Oak Cliff and Kessler Park areas.

According to Dallas police, at 9:25 a.m. and 9:35 a.m., a Latin male who may be 30-40 years old was seen on a victim’s property and stole something. The man was seen on home surveillance video driving in the alley located behind the victim’s home. He then walked up to the victim’s back fence and entered the backyard shed.

Police did not specify what items were stolen.

The car seen in the video was a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander with the TX plate LJF4532.

If anyone has any information about this man or this case, they are asked to call Detective D. Adams at 214-670-7471 or 214-671-0631.

