Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Bedford Saturday morning.

At 10:50 a.m., a Wells Fargo Bank, located at 3005 S.H. 121, was robbed by a white male wearing a black Puma pullover and a black baseball cap.

Video surveillance captured the suspect and police are asking for the public’s help identifying him and sharing his whereabouts.

If anyone has information to share with police, they can contact the Bedford Police Departments non-emergency number at 817-952-2127.

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Arrives in NYC