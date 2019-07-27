Police are asking for the public’s helping locating a woman who has been missing since Thursday.

According to Dallas police, Katrina Reynolds was last seen at 5 p.m. on Thursday in the 3600 block of Idaho Ave. Reynolds was traveling on foot and may be in need of assistance.

Reynolds is a 60-year-old black female, has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black “South Oak Cliff Bears” t-shirt and red pants.

If you or anyone knows of Reynolds whereabouts, contact Dallas police at 214-671-4268 or call 911.