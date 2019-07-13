Police Search For Suspect After Fatal Stabbing At Fort Worth Apartment Complex - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Search For Suspect After Fatal Stabbing At Fort Worth Apartment Complex

By Catherine Park

    Police have issued a warrant for a possible suspect in a fatal stabbing that happened Friday night.

    According to investigators, officers were dispatched to 1021 Oakgrove Rd. at an apartment complex for a cutting call.

    When they arrived, an individual called to officers to his apartment where they found a man deceased inside. According to investigators, the victim had multiple apparent stab wounds to his body.

    Homicide detectives interviewed several people at the scene and have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect.

