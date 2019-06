A man is dead after a truck hit him and fled the scene.

According to Dallas police, at 9:22 p.m. on Friday, a Hispanic male between the ages of 25-30 years old, was walking in the middle of 11100 Dennis Road going southbound when a white Chevy Tahoe struck him from behind

Police said the Tahoe continued southbound and failed to help the victim.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Tahoe remains at large.