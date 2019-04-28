Police Search For Driver After Pickup Truck Slams into Home - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Search For Driver After Pickup Truck Slams into Home

By Catherine Park

Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    Police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck that slammed into a home early Sunday morning.

    According to Fort Worth police, officers and fire responded to a major accident at a home located on 8230 El Retiro Road.

    When they arrived, they found a pickup truck that had crashed into the side of a duplex.

    No one was injured in this wreck because the resident was not home at the time and the driver of the pickup truck was nowhere to be found.

    Crews were able to successfully remove the truck from the side of the home but it left behind significant damage.

    Police are still searching for the driver and this investigation is ongoing.

