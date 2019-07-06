Police Search For Armed Robbers Caught On Camera - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Search For Armed Robbers Caught On Camera

By Catherine Park

Published 2 hours ago

    Mesquite Police Department

    Mesquite police are asking for the public’s help with locating two armed robbery suspects.

    According to investigators, on Wednesday, July 3, officers were dispatched to a business on the 1100 block of North Town East Boulevard for a robbery in progress.

    Two males entered the store and asked about some jewelry they were going to possibly purchase. After speaking with the sales clerk for a few minutes, both males jumped the counter and pointed handguns at the clerk. They then fled the scene in a gray Nissan Sentra.

    The escape vehicle is missing hubcaps on the driver and passenger front wheels.

    If you have any information that can help police arrest the suspects, you are asked to call Crime Stopper at 214-373-TIPS (8477) or call Mesquite police at 972-285-6336.

