Police are investigating after a man who was dumped next to a dumpster later died at the hospital on Sunday.

According to Dallas police, officers were dispatched to Colonial Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at 7:15 a.m. at the request of the caller.

When they arrived, they found the caller had been dumped in an alley next to a dumpster and had obvious signs of head trauma.

They transported him to a local hospital where he later died.

Police are still investigating what led to his death.