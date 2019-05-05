Police Search For Answers After Man Found Dumped in Alley, Dies - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Search For Answers After Man Found Dumped in Alley, Dies

By Catherine Park

Published 28 minutes ago

    Police are investigating after a man who was dumped next to a dumpster later died at the hospital on Sunday.

    According to Dallas police, officers were dispatched to Colonial Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at 7:15 a.m. at the request of the caller.

    When they arrived, they found the caller had been dumped in an alley next to a dumpster and had obvious signs of head trauma.

    They transported him to a local hospital where he later died.

    Police are still investigating what led to his death.

