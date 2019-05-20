Dallas police on Monday arrested six people in front of the Frank Crowley Courts Building in connection with a reported road rage incident and a shooting in Fort Worth, officials said. (Published May 20, 2019)

If you drove by downtown Dallas early Monday morning, you may have noticed a lot of flashing lights and police cars right outside the Frank Crowley Courts Building.

Police said that's where they took six people into custody, describing them as suspects in an early morning shooting in Fort Worth and a road rage incident in Dallas.

Fort Worth Police said overnight, officers were called out to the 9000 block of Conestoga Drive for a reported shooting. They found shell casings at the scene.

Then, at around 5:20 a.m., they got a call from police in Dallas about another incident that was unfolding there.

DPD officers had rushed to the intersection of Riverfront Boulevard and Commerce Street after they received reports of shots being fired in the area.

That's where they came across a group of people in a car and a pickup truck. They initially investigated the incident as a possible road rage episode — but through the course of their investigation, decided Fort Worth police ought to get involved.

Fort Worth Police said they now believe the group chased someone from the scene on Conestoga Drive to the scene in Dallas.

A department spokesperson told NBC 5 the incident may be gang related.

The investigation is ongoing.