Police Response Times Decrease Across Fort Worth

When you need a police officer, a minute can feel like an hour.

Since Fort Worth Police started its sixth patrol division in the northern part of the city, police response times have decreased across the city.

Though the new sixth division substation opened in April, the division started in August 2017 and according to city records, the average response times began falling.

Citywide

Priority 1

Priority 2

Priority 3

Jan. 1 '17 -Aug. 18, 2017 9:55

22:56

94:01

Aug. 19, 2017 - Dec. 31, 2017

9:34

19:39

65:01

Jan. 1, 2018 - April 30, 2018

9:27

19:25

70:51



Priority 1 calls are those where someone is in immediate danger and response times dropped 28 seconds. The largest decrease in times was for Priority 3 calls which are usually non-emergency calls. Those calls dropped by more than 23 minutes.

There is currently a study underway evaluating each Fort Worth police unit to identify any personnel shortages or ways the department could become more efficient.