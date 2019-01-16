Police Responding to Shooting Near Cityplace DART Station

Police are currently responding to a shooting near the Cityplace/Uptown DART station.

Officials with DART say one person was injured in the shooting, which happened around 5:30 Wednesday evening. That person was taken to a nearby hospital.

Officers are currently looking for the shooter.

DART officials say the shooting happened on the mezzanine, which is a level above the train station.

Shuttle buses are currently being used in the area. Trains are currently operating, but customers are currently not allowed to get on or off at the Cityplace/Uptown station.

NBC 5 has also reached out to Dallas Police for more information.

