Police Report 911 Outage Affecting AT&T Cellphone Customers

There is no estimated timeframe for a fix, police say

Published 38 minutes ago | Updated 14 minutes ago

    Some police departments in North Texas are experiencing issues with 911 calls Tuesday morning.

    The issue was flagged on the official Twitter accounts of police in Keller and Southlake, with both reporting dispatchers having trouble receiving 911 calls from AT&T customers.

    The Tarrant County 911 district confirmed there was a nationwide network service outage impacting AT&T cellphone customers. Officials said the outage does not affect AT&T landline phones.

    Anyone who needs emergency services in Keller and Southlake should call the non-emergency numbers below:

    • 817-431-1515
    • 817-743-4522

    NBC 5 expects to learn more on a timeframe for a fix.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

