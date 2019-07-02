Some police departments in North Texas are experiencing issues with 911 calls Tuesday morning.

The issue was flagged on the official Twitter accounts of police in Keller and Southlake, with both reporting dispatchers having trouble receiving 911 calls from AT&T customers.

The Tarrant County 911 district confirmed there was a nationwide network service outage impacting AT&T cellphone customers. Officials said the outage does not affect AT&T landline phones.

Anyone who needs emergency services in Keller and Southlake should call the non-emergency numbers below:

• 817-431-1515

• 817-743-4522

NBC 5 expects to learn more on a timeframe for a fix.

