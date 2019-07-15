Police Release Sketch in Connection to 82-Year-Old's Murder

The Addison Police Department released this sketch Monday of a person they say might have information in connection to the July 1 death of an 82-year-old woman.

Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they say might have information about the July 1 death of an 82-year-old woman in Addison.

Addison police released a sketch of a man Monday, who they said might have information about the death of Joan Mulcahy, 82, July 1 at the Communities of Bent Tree Apartments in the 4800 block of Westgrove Drive.

Police said the man is white or Hispanic and stands between 5 feet, 8 inches and 6 feet tall. He has wavy black or brown hair and was last seen wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt and khaki pants, police said.

Mulcahy was found dead in her wheelchair outside the breezeway of her apartment on July 1, police said. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Addison police would not say whether Mulcahy showed signs of being robbed or if her apartment unit, located on the first floor, showed signs of a break-in.

Police asked anyone who recognized the man in the sketch to call the Addison Police Department's criminal investigations division at 972-450-7169.

Police said there was not a threat to the public in connection to Mulcahy's death.