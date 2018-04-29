Police Release Procession Details for Fallen Officer - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Release Procession Details for Fallen Officer

Officer Rogelio Santander will be laid to rest on Tuesday, May 1

By Cody Lillich

Published 31 minutes ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

    Dallas police have issued a traffic advisory for the funeral procession for fallen Officer Rogelio Santander who was killed in a shooting last week.

    Santander's funeral will take place at 11 a.m. in Rockwall and burial will take place at Restland Cemetery in Dallas. Following the service in Rockwall a procession will follow to the cemetery in Dallas.

    The procession for Ofc. Santander will go along several busy freeways including Interstate 30, President George Bush Turnpike, Highway 75 (Central Expressway), Interstate 635 (LBJ) and Greenville Avenue.

    Police said there will be delays in the area of the procession.

    Santander died a day following being shot at a Home Depot in Dallas on April 24. His partner, Officer Crystal Almeida and loss prevention officer Scott Painter were also shot and remain hospitalized.

