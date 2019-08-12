Police Release Description of Man Accused of 'Upskirting'

McKinney police have released a description of the man they believe recorded video up a young woman’s skirt at a Hobby Lobby in McKinney.

McKinney police have released a description of the man they believe recorded video up a young woman's skirt at a Hobby Lobby in McKinney.

Officials said they believe he is between 50 and 65 years old, between 5 feet, 7 inches and 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with a stocky build. Police said the man they are looking for is balding, with red stubbly facial hair and glasses. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, khaki shorts black athletic shoes, and black ankle socks.

The vehicle he drove away in was a dark-colored Acura 4-door with a sunroof, possibly a 2004 to 2008 model.

McKinney police said they are looking for additional witnesses who were in the Hobby Lobby at U.S. 380 and Hardin Blvd in McKinney between 3:15 and 3:40 p.m. on Aug. 3.

Man With Guns, Body Armor Sparks Panic at Missouri Walmart

(Published Friday, Aug. 9, 2019)

Anyone with information should call McKinney police Det. Rimpel at 972-547-2811 or email the detective at trimpel@mckinneytexas.org.