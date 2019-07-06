Police Release 911 Calls From Dallas Courthouse Shooting

Dallas police have released 911 audio from the day of the Earle Cabelle Federal Building shooting.

Panic can be heard in the voices of callers who were present in downtown Dallas on June 17 when a man dressed in tactical gear and carrying a large rifle exchanged gunfire with federal officers.

The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Brian Isaack Clyde, was shot and killed not far from the building. No one else was injured.

In one of the 911 calls, a woman described Clyde as she drove to work.

"I'm in downtown Dallas. I am driving to work right now, I just saw an active shooter with an assault rifle," she said. When the dispatcher asked if the suspect was just holding or shooting the rifle, the caller bluntly stated that he was shooting.

The caller continued to tell dispatch where she was located and where she saw the gunman "get out of a gold vehicle" while northbound on Griffin Street. The caller started to cry and was told by dispatch to drive further down the street and continue to speak to her to get more information.

In another 911 call, a woman said she could see the Earle Cabelle Federal Building from her apartment.

"There's someone with an automatic weapon," she said as she cried into the phone. "Someone's down, I think. They're shooting. Oh my God."

She continued to describe to dispatch what the suspect looked like.

"It looks like he had a tactical vest… there are some people huddled down below. I can't see the shooter anymore," she said.

Dallas police released 18 separate 911 calls.